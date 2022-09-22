Search

22 Sept 2022

New Boxes Launched To Recycle Almost Anything

 

 Zero Waste Boxes™ launched to recycle “hard-to-recycle” waste from homes, workplaces and schools   

Zero Waste Boxes

 Zero Waste Boxes™ launched to recycle 'hard-to-recycle' waste from homes, workplaces and schools

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

22 Sept 2022 5:00 PM

TerraCycle, a global leader in creating sustainability solutions, has announced the launch of its Zero Waste Boxes™ in Ireland.

 

The boxes allow anyone to conveniently recycle everyday “hard-to-recycle” waste at home, the workplace or school, including items not collected by councils that would ordinarily be destined for landfill, incineration, or the natural environment.

 

More than 20 Zero Waste Boxes are available. Beauty products and packaging such as mascara tubes and makeup compacts, coffee pods, contact lenses, crisp and snack packets, empty medicine blister packs, pet food packaging, and oral care waste including plastic toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes and dental aligners are all guaranteed a second life with the boxes. 

 

These items are often made up of a mix of materials that make them more complex and costly to recycle. As a result they have traditionally not been collected and recycled by local authorities, and many still aren’t.

 

A study found that making bins more convenient to use increases recycling rates. Having a designated container to recycle items in the bathroom or kitchen can help ensure as much as possible is recycled. The Zero Waste Boxes have been created to facilitate this and make the process as simple as possible.

 

The box is sent to the location where it will be used, and once full collection can be arranged with UPS who will pick it up. The price of the Zero Waste Boxes covers the entire process to ensure this waste is recycled - the box itself, its collection by UPS, the delivery back to TerraCycle’s Material Recovery Facility, and the recycling of the material.

Julien Tremblin, General Manager for TerraCycle Europe said: “Our Zero Waste Boxes have proven to be an invaluable recycling solution for consumers and businesses alike elsewhere in Europe, and we’re delighted to be able to offer them in Ireland where demand for zero waste solutions is higher than ever.

 

“One of our main goals is to ensure we keep waste out of landfill, incineration and the environment, instead giving it a second life by recycling it. The Zero Waste Boxes are a great solution for anyone looking to do the same.”

 

To find out more, visit: https://zerowasteboxes.terracycle.ie

