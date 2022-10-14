Oak tree planted at Callan school to mark Climate Action Week

Students and staff joined with special guests to plant an oak tree on the grounds of Coláiste Abhainn Rí, in Callan, as part of Climate Action Week, last week.
Coláiste Abhainn Rí Teacher Dana Madden completes the tree planting by John McGuinness TD and Kathleen Funchion TD overseen by Brendan Walsh, Head Boy, Anthony Leahy Principal, Kathleen Funchion, John McGuinness, Sally Ronayne Vice Principal and Orlaith O'Shea Head Girl.
PICTURE: HARRY REID
