Kilkenny voters - are you on the register? Here's what you need to know

If you registered to vote after 7th May, 2019 (closing date for inclusion in the Supplement to the Register of Electors published for the Local Elections, 2019) and on or before 25th November, 2019 (closing date for inclusion in the 2020/2021 Draft Register of Electors), your name will be included in the Supplementary Register which will be published for the forthcoming General Election, if eligible.

If you applied to have your address changed and your old and new addresses are within the same Electoral Area, the change of address will not come into effect until 15th February, 2020. Therefore, you must vote from your old address for the forthcoming General Election, 2020.

You can check your Elector Number and Polling Station online at www.checktheregister.ie or by contacting the Register of Electors Section of Kilkenny County Council by telephone (056) 7794070 or by email to corporate@kilkennycoco.ie.

The closing date for inclusion in the Supplement to the Postal & Special Voters List for the General Election is Thursday, 16th January, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

For those of you who are not registered to vote, the closing date for receipt of RFA2 Applications (inclusion in the Supplement to the Register of Electors, 2019/2020) and RFA3 Applications (Change of Address) is Wednesday, 22nd January, 2020.