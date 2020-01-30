Pension timebomb is a myth says Malcolm Noonan

Green Party candidate in the General Election, Malcolm Noonan has said that his party will seek the ending of the mandatory retirement age being pushed out to 67.

He said that it is fast becoming one of the biggest issues in the election and is of real concern to many people who are getting close to retirement age.

“Fine Gael have been using inflammatory language of a ‘pensions timebomb’, which is not grounded in reality. In fact we have the youngest demographic in the EU27 which will impact positively on exchequer revenue with a larger working population, proportionate to those entering retirement,” he said.

“The Green Party is lending our support to the SIPTU Stop 67 campaign. We are committed to the elimination of outdated mandatory retirement contracts and support a flexible approach to retirement. The current practice whereby retirees must sign on for jobseekers’ benefit before they become eligible for the state pension is untenable.

“In our manifesto we will be calling for the establishment of a new Commission on Tax and Social welfare to advise on the best way to respond to forthcoming environmental, economic and demographic challenges, including our aging population.

“Forcing people who have worked all their lives onto the dole is demeaning and will lead to increasing vulnerability and poverty among older people. It was ill devised and in our view is not necessary. We fully endorse the SIPTU Stop 67 campaign,” concluded Cllr Noonan.