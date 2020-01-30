Delivery of infrastructure in south east must be a priority - Ibec

With the general election campaign underway Ibec, the group that represents business, is calling in its GE 2020 manifesto for the next government to deliver quality infrastructure in its stating public infrastructure and services need investment to grow proportionally with the rapid rise in private sector investment and employment.

Ibec Senior Regional Policy Executive Helen Leahy said, “We are hearing a consistent message from business across the South-East which see investment in public infrastructure and services as key to remaining competitive and easing the problems evident in housing, education, transport and health.”

“The South-East needs critical infrastructure to support growth and enhance regional connectivity and competitiveness, which are vital to a thriving regional economy. The lack of quality infrastructure is having a direct effect on expansion plans, business productivity, the quality of life of employees and ability of companies to attract and retain talent.”

“Overhauling the regime for planning consents and appeals is essential to ensure fewer projects get bogged down in lengthy delays. Delays with key infrastructure projects have significant costs implications and pose a real threat to economic growth and competitiveness.”

“Ambitious growth targets were identified for the region in Project Ireland 2040. However, unless we deliver the infrastructure, the region will continue to develop at a slower pace.

“If we want to continue to attract investment and jobs and grow the regional economy as planned, infrastructure investment and its timely delivery must be a priority. Its provision is central to the economic development of the South-East and achieving more balanced growth across the country.

“We are calling on all election candidates to publicly get behind the need for quality infrastructure in the South-East and shape the future direction of the region,” Ms Leahy stated.

“We must harness the rewards of economic success over recent years to make real and meaningful improvements to the quality of everyday life for people. Ensuring that we match record private investment with a renewed and expanded public infrastructure will be the defining challenge of the coming years. It will be up to the next government to make this happen.”