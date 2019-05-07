Ten go forward for local elections in Piltown Electoral Area

Only five seats this time in the South Kilkenny battleground

Sam Matthews

The Piltown Electoral Area has five seats this time

Ten candidates will contest the upcoming May 24 local elections in the Piltown Electoral area, where there are five seats available. They are:

GER FRISBY (FIANNA FAIL)
Treanaree
Slieverue

GRACE DOYLE (SINN FEIN)
65 Belmont Heights
Ferrybank

ROB DUGGAN (FIANNA FAIL)
Fanningstown
Piltown

MELISSA 0’NEILL (NON PARTY)
40 Abbeylands
Ferrybank


EAMON AYLWARD (FIANNA FAIL)
Ballynooney
Mullinavat


JOHN HAYES (FINE GAEL)
21 Greenoaks, The Fairways
Ferrybank

FIDELIS DOHERTY (FINE GAEL)
Ballyfacey
Glenmore

PAT DUNPHY (FINE GAEL)
Ballygorey
Mooncoin

TOMAS BREATHNACH (LABOUR PARTY)
Narabane
Kilmacow

ALAN CURRAN (NON PARTY)
Tybroughney
Piltown