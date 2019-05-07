Ten go forward for local elections in Piltown Electoral Area
Only five seats this time in the South Kilkenny battleground
The Piltown Electoral Area has five seats this time
Ten candidates will contest the upcoming May 24 local elections in the Piltown Electoral area, where there are five seats available. They are:
GER FRISBY (FIANNA FAIL)
Treanaree
Slieverue
GRACE DOYLE (SINN FEIN)
65 Belmont Heights
Ferrybank
ROB DUGGAN (FIANNA FAIL)
Fanningstown
Piltown
MELISSA 0’NEILL (NON PARTY)
40 Abbeylands
Ferrybank
EAMON AYLWARD (FIANNA FAIL)
Ballynooney
Mullinavat
JOHN HAYES (FINE GAEL)
21 Greenoaks, The Fairways
Ferrybank
FIDELIS DOHERTY (FINE GAEL)
Ballyfacey
Glenmore
PAT DUNPHY (FINE GAEL)
Ballygorey
Mooncoin
TOMAS BREATHNACH (LABOUR PARTY)
Narabane
Kilmacow
ALAN CURRAN (NON PARTY)
Tybroughney
Piltown
