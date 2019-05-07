Ten go forward for local elections in Piltown Electoral Area

Ten candidates will contest the upcoming May 24 local elections in the Piltown Electoral area, where there are five seats available. They are:

GER FRISBY (FIANNA FAIL)

Treanaree

Slieverue

GRACE DOYLE (SINN FEIN)

65 Belmont Heights

Ferrybank

ROB DUGGAN (FIANNA FAIL)

Fanningstown

Piltown

MELISSA 0’NEILL (NON PARTY)

40 Abbeylands

Ferrybank



EAMON AYLWARD (FIANNA FAIL)

Ballynooney

Mullinavat



JOHN HAYES (FINE GAEL)

21 Greenoaks, The Fairways

Ferrybank

FIDELIS DOHERTY (FINE GAEL)

Ballyfacey

Glenmore

PAT DUNPHY (FINE GAEL)

Ballygorey

Mooncoin

TOMAS BREATHNACH (LABOUR PARTY)

Narabane

Kilmacow

ALAN CURRAN (NON PARTY)

Tybroughney

Piltown