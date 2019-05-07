New Callan-Thomastown area sees 12 candidates fight for six seats

The brand new Callan-Thomastown Electoral Area is a busy battleground in County Kilkenny for the May 24 local elections.

Twelve candidates are going forward seeking the public's vote, but only half of them will be successful, with just six seats up for grabs. The candidates are:

Trish Finegan (Non Party)

Rerrin House

Dunnamaggin

Deirdre Cullen (Fianna Fail)

Kilree

Bennettsbridge

Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere (Fianna Fail)

Aughiletaun

Skeoughvosteen

Kilkenny

David Kennedy (Sinn Fein)

Ballyvool

Inistioge



John Kelly (Non Party)

Rossenarra

Kilmoganny

Breda Patricia Gardner (Non Party)

Hillview House

Cloghabrody

Thomastown

Michael McGrath (Non Party)

2 Fr Sherin Place

Kilkenny

Matt Doran (Fianna Fail)

Shrughawadda

Kilmoganny

John Carroll (Non Party)

Woodbrook

Kilmoganny

Michael Doyle (Fine Gael)

Ballinabarna

The Rower

Inistioge

Patrick O’Neill (Fine Gael)

Ballyredding

Bennettsbridge

Joe Lyons (Fine Gael)

Bauntha

Callan

Kilkenny