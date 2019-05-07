New Callan-Thomastown area sees 12 candidates fight for six seats
Busy battleground in rural Kilkenny for May 24 local elections
The brand new Callan-Thomastown Electoral Area is a busy battleground in County Kilkenny for the May 24 local elections.
Twelve candidates are going forward seeking the public's vote, but only half of them will be successful, with just six seats up for grabs. The candidates are:
Trish Finegan (Non Party)
Rerrin House
Dunnamaggin
Deirdre Cullen (Fianna Fail)
Kilree
Bennettsbridge
Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere (Fianna Fail)
Aughiletaun
Skeoughvosteen
Kilkenny
David Kennedy (Sinn Fein)
Ballyvool
Inistioge
John Kelly (Non Party)
Rossenarra
Kilmoganny
Breda Patricia Gardner (Non Party)
Hillview House
Cloghabrody
Thomastown
Michael McGrath (Non Party)
2 Fr Sherin Place
Kilkenny
Matt Doran (Fianna Fail)
Shrughawadda
Kilmoganny
John Carroll (Non Party)
Woodbrook
Kilmoganny
Michael Doyle (Fine Gael)
Ballinabarna
The Rower
Inistioge
Patrick O’Neill (Fine Gael)
Ballyredding
Bennettsbridge
Joe Lyons (Fine Gael)
Bauntha
Callan
Kilkenny
