New Callan-Thomastown area sees 12 candidates fight for six seats

Busy battleground in rural Kilkenny for May 24 local elections

Sam Matthews

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

KILKENNY

The brand new Callan-Thomastown Electoral Area is a busy battleground in County Kilkenny for the May 24 local elections.

Twelve candidates are going forward seeking the public's vote, but only half of them will be successful, with just six seats up for grabs. The candidates are:

Trish Finegan (Non Party)
Rerrin House
Dunnamaggin

Deirdre Cullen (Fianna Fail)
Kilree
Bennettsbridge

Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere (Fianna Fail)
Aughiletaun
Skeoughvosteen
Kilkenny

David Kennedy (Sinn Fein)
Ballyvool
Inistioge

John Kelly (Non Party)
Rossenarra
Kilmoganny

Breda Patricia Gardner (Non Party)
Hillview House
Cloghabrody
Thomastown

Michael McGrath (Non Party)
2 Fr Sherin Place
Kilkenny

Matt Doran (Fianna Fail)
Shrughawadda
Kilmoganny

John Carroll (Non Party)
Woodbrook
Kilmoganny

Michael Doyle (Fine Gael)
Ballinabarna
The Rower
Inistioge

Patrick O’Neill (Fine Gael)
Ballyredding
Bennettsbridge

Joe Lyons (Fine Gael)
Bauntha
Callan
Kilkenny