Castlecomer's Pat Fitzpatrick is first person elected to Kilkenny County Council

After months of campaigning and hours of counting, the first person has been elected to Kilkenny County Council.

Castlecomer's Pat Fitzpatrick, who was seeking re-election for Fianna Fail, polled more than one and a half quotas to take a seat on the first count.

Cllr Fitzpatrick got 2,249 first preference votes. The quota was 1,447.

The second count has now begun and that will be the distribution of Cllr Fitzpatrick's surplus vote of 802 votes.