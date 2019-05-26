Two councillors re-elected in Piltown - 28 hours after counting starts!

The first count in the Piltown area has finally been announced.

Two popular local councillors have been re-elected on the very first count.

Cllr Tomás Breathnach and Cllr Pat Dunphy are back.

The total electoral was 16,125 and 8,187 actually voted. There were 130 spoiled votes and the quota was 1,343.

Cllr Breathnach, from Narabane, Kilmacow, took 1,516 first preference votes.

Cllr Dunphy, from Ballygorey, Mooncoin, polled a first preference of 1,579.

There are five seats to be filled in this area and eight candidates still in the running.