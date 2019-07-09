Love Island - Dilemma for Maura when it comes to dumping couples

This content is sponsored by MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre

After receiving the fewest votes from the public, who were voting for their favourite couple, Danny and Jourdan have just been dumped from the Island.

But Lucie and George, and Amy and Curtis received the next fewest votes and now the decision is vested in the other couples, who each have to choose one couple to save.

The Islanders deliberate in their couples to decide who they believe should remain in the villa. The couple with the fewest votes will be dumped from the Island. Single Amber and Jordan do not take part in this vote.

It’s clear to see this is a difficult decision for the Islanders. Maura in particular is feeling the heat. She has made no secret of the fact she is interested in getting to know Curtis, but feels loyal to bestie Lucie. Who will she decide to choose? And who will receive the fewest votes and be dumped from the Island tonight?

TOMMY AND MOLLY-MAE DROP THE ‘L’ WORD

After a drama-filled evening, the Islanders retire for the night.

As Tommy and Molly-Mae lie in bed, Tommy drops the ‘L’ word. He says to Molly-Mae before they go to sleep “I love you.”

Molly-Mae replies “I love you too.”

The next day, Molly-Mae and Tommy reflect on their declarations.

Tommy fills the boys in on the big news. In the garden, Tommy says “The big ‘L’ has been dropped. It’s a comforting feeling knowing that someone has the same feeling as you. Whenever I see her, I get nervous!”

The boys are pleased for Tommy.

Tommy reflects in the Beach Hut, he says “I don’t care who knows it. I will shout it from the rooftops. It’s a nice feeling.”

Meanwhile, on the terrace Molly-Mae shares the exciting news with the Anna, Amber and Maura. She says “I wanted to tell you guys that me and Tommy dropped the L bomb! We both knew that we felt it.”

The girls are excited by Molly-Mae’s admission. Anna says “You can tell he [Tommy] loves you so much. It’s so cute.”

Molly-Mae “I’m not the type of person to rush things, so I know it’s a genuine feeling. I know that we both feel it.”

MARVIN TAKES A SHINE TO AMBER

It’s become apparent that there is no romantic connection between Maura and Marvin who are currently coupled up. Marvin is now turning his attentions towards another girl in the villa.

Marvin confesses to Anton that he fancies Amber.

Speaking on the sun deck, Marvin says “I want to chat to her [Amber].”

Anton says “Are you ready?”

Marvin and Anton then do some role play, where Anton pretends to be Amber, giving Marvin an opportunity to practice his wooing technique.

That evening, Marvin and Amber talk. At the fire pit, he says “We’ve spent a lot of time together in a group but I don’t feel like we’ve spent a lot of time together one-on-one. You intrigue me.”

Amber says “Yes, I tend to do that.”

Marvin asks “And your thoughts are?”

Amber says “I’m shocked. I wasn’t expecting it.”

Will Amber be open to getting to know Marvin?

TWO NEW BOMBSHELLS ARRIVE AT THE VILLA

As the Islanders relax in the garden, Amber receives a text “Islanders. It’s time to meet your new arrivals. Please welcome Chris and Francesca to the villa.”

Excited at the thought of a new boy, single girl Amber says “Come on, Chris!”

Chris and Francesca make their entrance. But who do the newbies have their eye on? And will any of the Islanders take a shine to Chris or Francesca?

Love Island airs tonight on Virgin Media Two at 9pm

This content is sponsored by MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre