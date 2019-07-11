Love Island - results of Dirty Dancing challenge has islanders talking

This content is sponsored by MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre.

While Amber has recently been deep in thought about her feelings for Michael, the results of the dirty dancing challenge have without a doubt put a smile on her face, after it was revealed that Michael’s heart rate was raised most by Amber’s routine.

Read also: Photo Gallery - Love island fans purring as Longford firecracker Maura Higgins woos Curtis in hot cat suit

But as Michael is now coupled up with Joanna, he is definitely feeling the heat after the night’s events. Speaking with Jordan on the bean bags, he says “Amber was the girl I was interested in and now my heart rate has been raised most by her. It’s not ideal.”

Michael puts the results of tonight’s challenge down to him feeling awkward when Amber was delivering her performance.

However, Jordan feels as if the romantic connection between Michael and Amber could be stronger than his connection with Joanna. Jordan says to Michael “I think she [Amber] is very much still into you. From what I’ve seen, you and Joanna don’t have as much chemistry as you and Amber did. If you did change your mind, there would be nothing wrong with that.”

Can Joanna and Michael move on from tonight’s revelations? Or will Michael take tonight as a sign he is more suited to Amber?

MOLLY-MAE AND TOMMY GO BACK TO THEIR ROOTS, AND HEAD TO THE HIDEAWAY FOR SOME ALONE TIME

After the challenge, Maura receives a text, which reads “Islanders. Tonight, the Hideaway is open. It’s down to you to choose one lucky couple to have a sleepover. #privatedance #aloneatlast”

It appears to be a unanimous decision that Molly-Mae and Tommy should head to the Hideaway for the night.

Molly-Mae is feeling sentimental about heading to the Hideaway with Tommy, considering it is where they first met upon her arrival at the villa. In the Beach Hut, Molly-Mae says “It’s where me and Tommy first met, it was like we were revisiting an old friend. We had our first little jacuzzi date there!”

Molly-Mae and Tommy arrive at the Hideaway and Tommy can’t help but compliment his new girlfriend. He says to Molly-Mae “I’m thinking to myself now…you are literally perfection.”

CHRIS MAKES HIS MOVE IN A BID TO WIN AMBER’S AFFECTIONS

Despite choosing Belle and Maura for dates, new-boy Chris is also keen on getting to know Amber. Chris heads over to the day beds to talk to her.

Chris wastes no time in laying it on thick. He says to Amber “I actually wanted to take you on a date yesterday. But I had a think about it and I don’t know where your head is at with the whole Michael thing. I didn’t want to go in too soon and start something when your heads not in it.”

Chris relays the fact Amber has a seemingly hard exterior to her on the day beds. He says “You’re like an Easter egg.”

Amber says “Hard on the outside but nothing in the middle?”

The pair laugh and it appears they’re getting on. Could Chris be the guy to help Amber get over Michael?

THE BOYS GO HEAD-TO-HEAD IN TODAY’S CHALLENGE ‘LAD POINTS’

The boys take part in today’s challenge as they go to head-to-head over three rounds and try and obtain as many ‘lad points’ as possible.

Round one involves downing a pint of non-alcoholic beer before donning a pair of vision-impairing ‘beer googles’. Each boy must then take a penalty while one of the girls acts as the goalkeeper. A goal is worth five lad points.

Amber is left unimpressed with the boys’ skills. In the Beach Hut, she says “The ball skills in the penalty shoot-out were abysmal!” But can semi-professional footballer Marvin live up to his name?

Round two is an endurance test where each lad will have to eat a whole plate of vindaloo curry.

Finally, round three is a strength test. Each lad has to do as many squats as they can while holding up one of the girls. The winner is the lad that does the most squats.

Who will be declared the mega lad in today’s challenge?

DISCO FEVER HITS THE ISLAND, BUT A RECOUPLING AND SUBSEQUENT DUMPING WILL SEE ONE BOY DANCING OUT OF THE VILLA TONIGHT

As the Islanders relax in the garden, Ovie receives a text, which reads “Islanders. Tonight, there will a recoupling in which the girls will decide who they want to couple up with. The boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island. #everymanforhimself #taxiforone.”

The boys are definitely feeling the heat. Marvin is keen on getting to know Francesca and speaks to her on the bean bags, to find out where her head is at ahead of tonight’s recoupling.

Marvin says to Francesca “You’ve got the power! Who do you feel like you may have a connection with?”

But Curtis soon interrupts and asks Francesca for a chat. While Maura appears to be putting all her eggs in Curtis basket, Curtis seems to be open to getting to know both Maura and Francesca.

Referring to the dirty dancing challenge, Francesca asks Curtis “Whose kiss did you like more? Mine or Maura’s?”

Curtis replies “Yours was cute and innocent!”

Francesca says “That’s me all over.”

The Islanders later receive a text revealing that tonight disco fever will be hitting the villa. And while the glitter is at the ready, the real question on the Islanders minds is which boy will be dancing out of the villa tonight?

Francesca is definitely torn between Curtis and Marvin. Speaking with the girls on the day beds, she says “I do fancy Curtis and I do fancy Marvin. They are very different. It’s such early days.”

In the Beach Hut, she reflects on her upcoming decision and says “It’s so hard. I need to go with my gut on what feels right and who I think has the potential to make me the happiest person I can be.”

But it’s time for Francesca to make her decision as the Islanders are asked to gather around the fire pit. As the new girl in the villa, Francesca is up first, but who will she decide to couple-up with and which boy will be dumped from the Island tonight?

This content is sponsored by MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre