Love Island – Limerick's Greg among three new islanders

The Islanders head back to the villa after today’s challenge. Ovie then receives a text, which reads “Ovie and Chris. Two new girls are waiting to take you on dates tonight, please get ready. #backinthegame #slamdunk”

Chris is definitely excited about his upcoming date. Speaking in the Beach Hut, he says “I’m proper buzzing. I’ve been on my own so far and no-one has fancied me. So, I’m vibrating around the place with excitement.”

Chris and Ovie head out of the villa and arrive at their dates with India and Harley respectively.

Ovie is keen to find out why Harley chose him for a date. Harley says “I can see how much of a personality you’ve got. If you’re not funny, I don’t want to know you.”

Over at Chris and India’s table, Chris wants to find out what India does for a living. India claims she is a puppeteer. Chris is blown away by India’s admission and feels like she may be having him on. India eventually admits she is in fact a model and the pair laugh.

Back at the villa, the rest of the Islanders talk about the upcoming arrival of two new girls. Maura is definitely feeling the heat and does not like the idea of Curtis’ head being turned. Speaking with the girls, Maura says “I don’t even want them to know Curtis’ name.”

Meanwhile, back on the dates Chris wants to know what India is looking for in a relationship. India says “I want someone that doesn’t cheat. I just want to have a good time. Someone who I can party with but will tell me when it’s time to go home.”

Is Chris what India is looking for in a boy?

Over at Harley and Ovie’s table, Harley asks Ovie’s about his career as professional basketball player.

Harley says “I could be courtside. Giving you a little cheer!”

Ovie says “My cheerleader? Yes!”

Is Harley interested in getting to know Ovie more after their date?

Back at the villa, Amber receives a text “Don’t worry Amber. The boys aren’t having all the fun. Greg is waiting for you on the Hideaway terrace. #guarddown #openminded”

Will Greg be the boy to help Amber get over Michael?

MICHAEL TRIES TO MAKE AMENDS WITH AMBER

Michael is keen to have a chat with Amber after last night’s events, when he pulled her for a brief chat and closed off any chance of a romance between them.

Amber and Michael head to the lounge and Michael says “When I came over and told you to sit down, it was because you had wearing heels all night and I didn’t want you to walk anywhere else. I am apologising if it came across in a bad way.”

Amber replies “I just think you really need to think about the way you speak to me, because it comes across really badly.”

Amber adds “I knew you before and you never spoke to me in a way that made me feel upset.”

Michael says “I don’t actually want to hurt you and I never have. Right now, it seems that I take all of my frustration out on you.”

Can Amber and Michael settle their differences?

JORDAN PUTS ON A SHOW FOR ANNA, AS THE PAIR HEAD TO THE HIDEAWAY

Molly-Mae receives a text, which reads “Islanders. The Hideaway is open tonight, please choose a lucky couple to spend the night alone. #getaroom #notsosilentnight”

The Islanders decide Anna and Jordan should be the couple to head to the Hideaway on this occasion.

Anna is excited at the prospect of spending some one-on-one time with Jordan. In the Beach Hut, Anna says “Oh my God, I’m going to the Hideaway! I’m so excited.”

As Anna and Jordan prepare to head to the Hideaway for the first time, Michael suggests Jordan surprises Anna with a dance.

Anna and Jordan arrive at the Hideaway and get in the hot tub. The pair then head inside the Hideaway and Jordan gives Anna a blindfold to put on before tickling her with a feather duster. Jordan then performs a cheeky striptease and the pair laugh.

As Anna and Jordan return to the villa, Anna reflects in the Beach Hut on her alone time with Jordan. She says “It was everything in one. It was romantic. It was funny. It was sexy. I wouldn’t mind having every night in the Hideaway!”

THE BOYS ARE ON ALL PAWS IN TODAY’S CHALLENGE ‘DOGGY STYLE’

In today’s challenge - ‘Doggy Style’ - each girl must guide their boy - who is blindfolded and dressed as a dog - around a Crufts-style agility course. The boys must collect all the treats along the way, and the couple who complete the course in the fastest time will be declared the winners.

The girls can choose a boy of their choice to act as their very own puppy. All the Islanders remain in their couples, except Maura who chooses Curtis and Francesca who chooses Chris. As Michael is single, he hosts the challenge.

Tommy and Molly-Mae haven’t had the best luck with challenges during their Love Island journey and it appears today is no exception.

Speaking in the Beach Hut about Tommy’s technique in today’s challenge, Michael says “He is lightning fast in the ring. But he is slow on the floor!”

In the Beach Hut with Tommy, Molly-Mae says “We never succeed at challenges, ever!”

But how will the other Islanders fare in today’s challenge? And who will be named top dog?

