Kilkenny mock wedding looks set to be a great night

Who doesn’t love a big bash and they don't get much better than when two people tie the knot - unless of course it’s a mock wedding.​

It’s been a while since we had one in the city, but Boots Ireland and their supporters look set to change that this weekend.​

The pharmacy, health and beauty outlet partnered with the Irish Cancer Society seven years ago and to date have raised for them more than €1.6 million. That money goes directly to the organisation’s Night Nursing Service which gives up to ten nights of care free of charge allowing patients to pass away at home surrounded by their loved ones.​

Locals aim to aid to that kitty with the Mock Wedding this Sunday afternoon. There’s a 4pm start to the event which features a three course dinner and music from wedding band Live Wire to follow. ​

Tickets cost €40 and are available from Boots High Street outlet. ​ There are great prizes to be won on the night and attendees are asked to get into the spirit of things and arrived dressed to impress.