Kilkenny shows win two Irish Times Theatre Awards

Congratulations to everyone involved in two stunning Kilkenny productions who, this morning (Saturday), have been announced as winners of coveted Irish Times Theatre Awards!

The awards were announced in the newspaper and online today as the traditional awards night was cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions.

The winners are....

Best Lighting Design

Paul Keogan is the winner of Best Lighting Design for his stunning work on The Big Chapel X , based on The Big Chapel by Thomas Kilroy. Adapted by John Morton, Medb Lambert and Donal Gallagher, Asylum Productions and Kilkenny Arts Festival with the support of the Abbey Theatre.

He also won for his work on The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, at the Gate Theatre, and Blood in the Dirt by Rory Gleeson, Landmark Productions and Keynote Productions.

Best Movement Direction

Philip Connaughton is awarded the prize for Best Movement Direction for Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare, adapted by Nathan O’Donnell and Ronan Phelan, Rough Magic and Kilkenny Arts Festival.