Paul Mescal's family is "absolutely delighted" at Bafta win

The father of Normal People star Paul Mescal has said the family is "absolutely delighted" following his son's Bafta Television Awards win in London on Sunday night.

Paul Mescal was named Best Actor for his role as Connell in the hit adaptation of the bestseller book by Sally Rooney.

Paul Mescal Senior told RTE Radio that the win was also a fantastic experience for the family at home.

He said they had a Bafta party in Kilcock on Sunday night, hosted by the actor's aunt.

"We were all quite emotional. It was a great event," Paul Snr told the Marty Morrissey Show on RTÉ Radio 1,

Ed Guiney, one of the executive producers of Normal People, said they are absolutely delighted that Paul Mescal won at the Baftas, especially as there was some particularly tough competition.

Guiney's company, Dublin-based Element Pictures, made Normal People for the BBC and US streaming service Hulu.

He said the series was supposed to launch at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in April last year, but that was cancelled because of the pandemic.

He said they have promised they are going to have the party to end all parties in Dublin as soon as they are allowed.

After his win, Paul Mescal said he would love to make another series of Normal People and would instantly work again with co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

However, the Kildare star stressed that there is "nothing at all in the pipeline" for a second season of Normal People.