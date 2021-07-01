LOVE ISLAND TONIGHT: Sharon and Aaron get lippy as three couples make moves

Three couples get closer in tonight's Love Island (Virgin Media at 9pm) as two boy bombshells shake up the house's couples.

Following last night’s game, Sharon and Aaron head to the terrace for a chat. After Aaron explains he and current partner Chloe don’t have a romantic connection, Sharon says: “Do you know what? I would have stepped forward. I don’t know why I didn’t.”

Sharon adds: “I was saying to the girls ‘I’ve kissed him [Aaron] more times than I’ve spoken to him.’”

Aaron says: “Am I going to have lipstick all over my face everytime I kiss you?”

Sharon says: “I can’t make any promises.”

The pair then lock lips and share a kiss.

Speaking in the Beach Hut the next day, Aaron says: “I’m definitely getting good vibes from Sharon.”

Meanwhile, Sharon says in the Beach Hut: “There is a lot of chemistry between us, and a lot of flirty banter. It’s really good.”



HAVE LIBERTY AND JAKE GOT THE FEELS?

Liberty and Jake’s connection has been growing stronger by the day. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Jake says: “I think Liberty’s eyes, they draw me in.”

Speaking with Liberty on the sundeck, Jake says: “I can’t wait for a cuddle later on.”

Liberty says: “Same. You are comfy to be fair.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Liberty says: “In my whole life, I’ve never connected with a guy that well and for it to be that instant. We’re like two peas in a pod.”

Liberty says to Jake: “I’m actually a confident girl but you make me a bit nervous. I don’t know why.”

Jake says: “I love that. That’s a compliment.”

The pair then share a kiss as Chloe and Kaz watch on in awe of the couple.

Speaking upstairs in the dressing room, Liberty says to the girls: “I can’t stop smiling.”

Chloe says: “You’ve got the feels!”

Will Liberty and Jake continue going from strength to strength?

FAYE AND HUGO GROW CLOSER

Faye and Hugo appear to be growing closer.

Speaking in the Beach Hut about getting to know Faye, Hugo says: “My thoughts on Faye are that she is a cracking lass. She makes me laugh and I’ve always said that when I’m looking for someone, I’ve got to be myself around them and have a laugh and a giggle. I definitely do with her.”

Meanwhile, in the Beach Hut, Faye says: “Hugo for me is massively career driven and I find that really attractive in somebody. So, big tick. Well done Hugo.”

Is this the start of a blossoming relationship between the pair?

CHUGGS AND LIAM ARRIVE AT THE VILLA AND GO DATING

That evening, one of the girls receives a text which says the public has decided they would like her to go on a date with bombshell Chuggs who is set to enter the Villa.

Hugo then says: “Oh my God. I know Chuggs.”

Chloe also says: “Oh my God. So do I!”

Shortly after, another girl also receives a text which says the public has decided they would like her to go on a date with another bombshell Liam.

The two girls head out of the Villa and meet the new arrivals for their dates. But which lucky ladies will be dating Chuggs and Liam tonight? And what does this mean for their current couplings?

LOVE ISLAND, TONIGHT AT 9PM ON VIRGIN MEDIA ONE AND VIRGIN MEDIA PLAYER