Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV - lots of Kilkenny interest!

FRIDAY, JULY 2
GOLF
IRISH OPEN
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 10AM
TENNIS
WIMBLEDON
BBC2, 11AM
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 7
TG4, EUROSPORT 1, 10AM
SOCCER
EURO QUARTER-FINALS
RTE2, BBC1, UTV, 5PM & 8PM
HURLING
MINOR: LIMERICK V GALWAY
TG4, 7.20PM
SATURDAY, JULY 3
SOCCER
EURO QUARTER-FINALS
RTE2, BBC1, UTV, 5PM & 8PM
RUGBY
IRELAND V JAPAN
RTE2, CHANNEL 4, 12.30PM
GOLF
IRISH OPEN
RTE1, SKY SPORTS, 11AM
GAA
HURLING: KILKENNY V WEXFORD/ HURLING: LIMERICK V CORK
SKY SPORTS ARENA, 2.30PM & 7PM
RUGBY
EMIRATES LIONS V B&I LIONS
SKY SPORTS, 4PM
SUNDAY, JULY 4
GAA
HURLING: CLARE V TIPPERARY
RTE2, 3.45PM
GOLF
IRISH OPEN
RTE1, SKY SPORTS, 1PM
GAA
FOOTBALL: GALWAY V ROSCOMMON
RTE2, 12.45PM
RUGBY
ENGLAND V USA
CHANNEL 4, 1.30PM
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 9
TG4, EUROSPORT, 11.50AM
More News
ory McIlroy on the eighth green during day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Mount Juliet Golf Club in Thomastown, Kilkenny. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Mark Power watches his shot on the 18th hole during day one of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Mount Juliet Golf Club in Thomastown, Kilkenny. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sporsfile
Fifteen years since Lyrath Estate officially opened its doors: Staff with Niall Burns, general manager, Lyrath Estate PICTURE Vicky Comerford
We were regaled with stories, anecdotes and facts regarding what lies beneath the gravestones of St Canice’s burial ground
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.