25 things Kilkenny people will say during the warm weather

With 25+ degree weather in Ireland here to stay for another little while, it's fair to say the soaring temperatures are a shock to our poor Irish systems.
Here is a list of phrases you'll probably hear from people across the country during the warm spell...
- Ah lads, I'm like a dead dog
- There's great drying out
- God I tell ya, I'm sweating like a bullock
- I'm not able for this heat at all
- We may get the turf turned before it breaks
- It's cruel warm
- I can't sleep in this weather - I'm glued to the mattress
- A woman fainted in mass with the heat
- A drop of rain would do no harm
- Great day for the bog if it wasn't so hot
- They're giving it fine for the week
- I hear it's to break at the weekend
- Go down to the shop there and get a block of ice cream. And don't forget the feckin' wafers
- Jazus you're after getting scalded
- I don't need suncream, I'm naturally sallow
- Tea is the only thing for this heat
- I always burn first, then I go brown
- Jaze you're after getting a great colour
- You can't please some people, sure you'd be giving out if it was raining
- Sure why would you want to go on holiday when the sun's shining here?
- I think he has a touch of sunstroke, give him a drop of 7 Up, he'll be grand in a minute
- We could do with a bit of a breeze
- I think we'll be having a salad for dinner - you couldn't cook in this heat
- Sure it's warmer here than in Lanzarote
- It's nearly too hot
- Put on a hat!
- That's the summer gone now
