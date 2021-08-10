Eight films on TV to watch while its raining this week

It's the weekend and Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the TV schedules to find movies to watch over the next seven days.

Here are 8 to choose from....enjoy!

Species: Tuesday, ITV4 @ 23.40

Not all visitors from outer space are mad about M&M's like ET or want to burst out of your chest like the ones from Alien. Nope, some just want a bit of loving. Sil is one of them, on the run from a lab with governments agents close behind. This sex & violence filled romp garnered tabloid headlines on it's release but it's actually a pretty decent scifi/thriller with a nice sideline in body horror. A fine cast includes Natasha Henstridge, Forrest Whitaker, Ben Kingsley and Alfred Molina.

How To Get Ahead In Advertising: Wednesday, Film4 @ 01.50

Denis is an ad man and he's worried about his job. The worry is starting to manifest physically as a boil on Denis's shoulder. It's not your common or garden type of boil though, no, this one's special. Bruce Robinson's follow up to Withnail & I is a farcial and often quite hilarious look at the insane pressures people put themselves under to make a name for themselves. Richard E. Grant gives an performance for the ages here.

The Bling Ring: Wednesday, BBC Two @ 23.15

A group of teens in Hollywood realise there's a lot of easy pickings to be had from the lifestyles of the rich and famous. They want it so why can't they have it? Kids today eh? Sofia Coppola's 2013 real life(ish) drama is an attractive looking, darkly humorous and unsettling look at the cult of celebrity and it's effect on the young and restless. Taissa Farmiga and Emma Watson stand out among an energetic cast.

A Canterbury Tale: Thursday, Talking Pictures TV @ 11.15

Three strangers find themselves working together to solve a sticky mystery in a small town during World War II. The main suspect is a strange one, a man with a bizarre outlook on life. The sixth collaboration between directors Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger is one of the more unusual English films you'll see but it's a dreamy and captivating watch about a wild time. Sheila Sim, Dennis Price and John Sweet work well together. Oh and keep an eye out for a famous Carry On face.

Cal: Friday, Film4 @ 01.25

A young man acts as the driver during the assassination of an RUC member in 1970's Northern Ireland. A year later he meets the man's widow. There's attraction but there's also a horrible dark cloud looming over both. Pat O'Connor's 1984 drama is an interesting look at the sides of the troubles that tend to go unseen. Helen Mirren and John Lynch both do well in a dark and gritty film about pain, regret and loss.

Argo: Friday, RTÉ One @ 21.30

A group of Americans find themselves trapped during the 1979 Iranian revolution and a government worker comes up with an unorthodox way to rescue them. Ben Affleck's 3rd film as director is a thoroughly entertaining and surprisingly funny film despite the serious subject matter. Affleck is solid as the main star but Alan Arkin and John Goodman are a tonic and steal the limelight everytime they appear onscreen.

The Peanut Butter Falcon: Friday, BBC One @ 22.35

Zak, a young man with Downs Syndrome has escaped his living facility and wants to live out his wildest fantasy. He teams up with a lost soul by the name of Tyler and both set off on a dreamy journey to see what life has in store for them. One of the most underrated films of 2019 and a beautiful slice of magical realism that will bring to mind the stories of Mark Twain. Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen & Dakota Johnson all do wonderful work.

Lake Placid: Friday, The Horror Channel @ 23.15

Lake Placid. The name conjures up images of peace, calm, stillness, relaxation doesn't it. What it doesn't conjure up is gigantic killer crocodiles. But they are there. And they are hungry as hell. This comedy/action/horror/thriller from 1999 is mighty craic and even better is that it knows it's silly and has fun with the fact. Bridget Fonda, Oliver Platt, Brendan Gleeson and a profane Betty White all add to the mirth.

