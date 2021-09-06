The search is on for Kilkenny Late Late Toy Show performers

The search is on for RTE Late Late Toy Show performers
Do you know a child who wants to be on this year's Late Late Toy Show?
Whether they sing, dance, have a hobby or just love to have a chat, producers want to hear from you.
Host Ryan Tubridy launched the callout for this year's performers on Friday night's opening Late Late Show of the year.
Applying couldn’t be easier!
Simply fill out the form on the link below and upload your audition video.
Please ensure all applicants have permission from a parent/guardian.
