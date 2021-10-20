Aldi's Halloween facts show Kilkenny is one of the most haunted counties in Ireland

With Halloween just around the corner, Aldi has looked at what makes the Irish public shake with fear, and some amazing and interesting facts about Kilkenny have been unearthed.

This creepy county is home to 240 haunted sites, which is one of the highest rates in the country. Perhaps this is why ghost sightings are more common in Leinster than in any other region, with 14 percent of respondents claiming to have seen a ghost before!

Additional analysis has revealed that Dublin is the spookiest county in Ireland, and coming in at the bottom for least spooky were Leitrim and Longford.

Speaking about the research, Aldi’s Group Buying Director, John Curtin, commented; “We wanted to create some fun, family-friendly conversations around fears this Halloween and the findings from our research certainly threw up a few conversation starters. We’d love for kids to challenge their parents to Face their Fears, in a fun and safe way this Halloween – maybe it’s to decorate the house with spiders or come face to face with a creepy clown – either way, our exciting Halloween range can cater for all.”

