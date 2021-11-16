Famous actor reveals his fondness for Kilkenny in new memoir

Legendary Scottish actor Alan Cumming has revealed in his new memoir 'Baggage' that Kilkenny holds a special place in his heart.

Aptly titled, the memoir sees Cumming come to terms with his lived experiences in a cuttingly incisive and reflective way, as he tackles themes such his childhood trauma, identity, relationships and his career.

The actor gained some widespread popularity with cinema audiences following his portrayal of Sean Walsh, an unwanted suitor of Minnie Driver's character, in the Kilkenny-shot film Circle of Friends (1995).

Shot in picturesque Inistioge, the film helped cement Cumming as a permanent fixture of the mainstream box office nobility, and later that year he would go on to play Boris Ivanovih Grishenko in the James Bond film GoldenEye.

It's a time in his career that Cumming recalls with great fondness.

"I had an amazing time there [Kilkenny]. It was one of those occasions when work took me out of a really difficult toxic situation and just transplanted me in this idyllic sort of environment," Cumming writes.

"We [the cast] really were a merry band."

The actor also reveals in the memoir that he developed some really strong friendships during his time shooting in Kilkenny.