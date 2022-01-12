Kilkenny's John Edward Nolan wows on Week 1 of Dancing With The Stars!

Click 'NEXT' to see more stunning pics and scroll down to read more!
Kilkenny's star ballroom dancer John Edward Nolan is lighting up our television screens again, this January, on Dancing With The Stars!
This year John is dancing with TV presenter and jeweller Gráinne Seoige.
Last Sunday evening saw the first show in this year's run, and dancing couple John and Grainne didn't disappoint!
Dancing the waltz, John and Grainne scored 14 points from the judges.
Celebs Neil Delamere, Missy Keating, Nicolas Roche, Cathy Kelly and Nina Carberry also danced last Sunday. Next Sunday evening the second group of dancers will take to the floor: Billy McGuinness, Ellen Keane, Aengus Mac Grianna, Erica-Cody, Matthew MacNab and Jordan Conroy.
