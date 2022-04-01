Search

01 Apr 2022

'Guinness Guru' takes on five pubs in Kilkenny - do you agree with the scores?

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

01 Apr 2022 12:30 PM

[CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE FOR RATINGS]

There are many ways to make a living these days and Daragh Curran, the Guinness Guru, is certainly proof of that.

The Meath man has surged in popularity over the last few years thanks to his candid and entertaining reviews of pints of Guinness.

He now has 370,000 TikTok followers, almost 40,000 YouTube subscribers and 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Usually acting off of recommendations when visiting locations, Daragh scores the pints he receives out of ten.

He paid a visit to Kilkenny a couple of weeks ago, not his first for the channel, to further sample the local fare.

In total, he visited five pubs across the city and was mightily impressed by the quality of the black stuff in the Marble City.

To see the scores for each pub, click the next arrow at the top of the article.

Do you agree?

There's a link to the full Guinness Guru video at the end of the list.

[CLICK 'NEXT>' AT TOP OF ARTICLE]

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media