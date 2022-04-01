'Guinness Guru' takes on five pubs in Kilkenny - do you agree with the scores?

[CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE FOR RATINGS]
There are many ways to make a living these days and Daragh Curran, the Guinness Guru, is certainly proof of that.
The Meath man has surged in popularity over the last few years thanks to his candid and entertaining reviews of pints of Guinness.
He now has 370,000 TikTok followers, almost 40,000 YouTube subscribers and 100,000 followers on Instagram.
Usually acting off of recommendations when visiting locations, Daragh scores the pints he receives out of ten.
He paid a visit to Kilkenny a couple of weeks ago, not his first for the channel, to further sample the local fare.
In total, he visited five pubs across the city and was mightily impressed by the quality of the black stuff in the Marble City.
Do you agree?
There's a link to the full Guinness Guru video at the end of the list.
