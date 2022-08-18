Kilkenny hurler proposes to girlfriend on holiday to remember

Richie Reid pictured with girlfriend Sabrina (Picture: @richiereid93)
Kilkenny hurler Richie Reid recently proposed to girlfriend Sabrina during an action-packed European getaway.
The Ballyhale Shamrocks man confirmed the news in a recent social media post.
Richie hails from a big sporting family, and plays alongside brother TJ for the Shamrocks and on the Kilkenny senior team.
Richie acted as best man at TJ's wedding when he married Niamh DeBrún in Adare Manor last year.
The two brothers are the nephews of their uncle, also named Richie, who won an All-Ireland with Kilkenny in 1979.
