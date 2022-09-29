Average Kilkenny pint better than average Dublin pint, according to Guinness Guru

Daragh Curran, also known as the Guinness Guru, has become an internet phenomenon in recent years for his candid reviews of pints of Guinness all across Ireland and further afield.

Usually acting off of pub recommendations, Daragh scores the pints he receives out of ten.

The Guru paid a visit to Kilkenny recently, not his first time for his channel, to further sample the local fare.

Last time, he visited five pubs across the city in his last visit (Cleere's, Kyteler's, Tynan's, The Front Room and The Sceilp Inn) and was mightily impressed by the quality of the black stuff in the Marble City.

But where does the average Kilkenny pint rank amongst all the counties the Guinness Guru has visited?

Here is the full list from best average score to worst average score:

Galway - 8.53

Limerick - 8.42

Kerry - 8.31

Sligo - 8.28

Donegal - 8.22

Cork - 8.2

Derry - 8.2

Wexford - 8.1

Kilkenny - 8.1

Dublin - 7.95

Waterford - 7.95

Armagh - 7.93

Louth - 7.84

Meath - 7.7

Fermanagh - 7.62

Antrim - 7.45

Kildare - 7

Noticeably, the Guru ranks the average Kilkenny pint just above the average pint in Dublin, birthplace of Guinness.

While Daragh has given some of his highest individual reviews to Dublin pubs, the large sample size and difference in quality in other pubs in the Capital have brought their score down.

Galway tops the list for average quality overall and Kildare scored rock bottom.

Do you agree? Are you more likely to get a better pint in Kilkenny than Dublin?