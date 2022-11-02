Cartoon Saloon: New Kilkenny film in Irish cinemas this week and on Netflix from November 11

My Father's Dragon
Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon and Netflix animated feature film My Father’s Dragon will be released in cinemas across Ireland this Friday, November 4 and on Netflix globally from November 11.
My Father’s Dragon comes from five-time Academy Award-nominated Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and Academy Award-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner) - and is also inspired by the Newbery-honoured children’s book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett.
My Father’s Dragon has an amazing voice cast including Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith, Whoopi Goldberg and Ian McShane.
From five-time Academy Award-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and Academy Award-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), comes an exquisite film inspired by the Newbery-honoured children’s book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett.
Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.
"Our actors, animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon an d Mockingbird Pictures have worked together to craft this film, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett’s amazing book," said Director Nora Twomey.
"We were drawn together by a desire to tell a very special tale of friendship, adventure, and true bravery. I fell in love with storytelling as a child and Netflix excels at celebrating all kinds of stories, through different styles and distinct voices. When Netflix came onboard with this film, before we even had a script, it was to encourage us to make the best film we possibly could. Our crew created a beautiful, animated lens to look through and I can't wait to share the view with audiences around the world."
DIRECTOR: Nora Twomey
WRITER: Meg LeFauve
INSPIRED BY THE BOOK: My Father's Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gannett
PRODUCERS: Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Paul Young
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS:
Meg LeFauve, John Morgan, Tomm Moore, Gerry Shirren, Ruth Coady, Alan Moloney
CAST:
Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer,
Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II,
Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith, Whoopi Goldberg, Ian McShane
Declan Gibbons (Station Manager); Derek Dooley and Ger Cody (Lake Productions); Barrie Henriques and Pat Shortall, Maurice O'Connor (Chairperson CRKC), Gavin Allman, Mick Cummins and Ann Nolan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.