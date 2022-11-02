Cartoon Saloon: New Kilkenny film in Irish cinemas this week and on Netflix from November 11

Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon and Netflix animated feature film My Father’s Dragon will be released in cinemas across Ireland this Friday, November 4 and on Netflix globally from November 11.

My Father’s Dragon comes from five-time Academy Award-nominated Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and Academy Award-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner) - and is also inspired by the Newbery-honoured children’s book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett.

My Father’s Dragon has an amazing voice cast including Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith, Whoopi Goldberg and Ian McShane.

From five-time Academy Award-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and Academy Award-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), comes an exquisite film inspired by the Newbery-honoured children’s book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett.

Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

"Our actors, animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon an d Mockingbird Pictures have worked together to craft this film, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett’s amazing book," said Director Nora Twomey.

"We were drawn together by a desire to tell a very special tale of friendship, adventure, and true bravery. I fell in love with storytelling as a child and Netflix excels at celebrating all kinds of stories, through different styles and distinct voices. When Netflix came onboard with this film, before we even had a script, it was to encourage us to make the best film we possibly could. Our crew created a beautiful, animated lens to look through and I can't wait to share the view with audiences around the world."

DIRECTOR: Nora Twomey

WRITER: Meg LeFauve

INSPIRED BY THE BOOK: My Father's Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gannett

PRODUCERS: Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Paul Young

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS:

Meg LeFauve, John Morgan, Tomm Moore, Gerry Shirren, Ruth Coady, Alan Moloney

CAST:

Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer,

Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II,

Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith, Whoopi Goldberg, Ian McShane