Kilkenny star TJ Reid and wife Niamh de Brún begin construction on 'forever home'

Picture Credit: @niamhdebrun via Instagram
Kilkenny hurling legend TJ Reid and influencer Niamh de Brún are about to embark on the next big chapter of their life, creating a 'forever home'.
The couple broke ground on their new extension last month and have big renovation plans in the works at their existing home in Ballyhale.
View this post on Instagram
Niamh shared the news on social media recently, where she has also been sharing the details of her pregnancy journey and has been using her platform to open a dialogue with her followers on the experience.
It's been a busy few months for TJ also, having reached the All-Ireland Final with Kilkenny, becoming a county champion once again with Ballyhale and picking up a sixth All-Star award.
