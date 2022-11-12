Search

12 Nov 2022

New radio show for KCLR in Kilkenny

The Arts Show will share and highlight arts and cultural activity in the region

KCLR's The Arts Show will share and highlight arts and cultural activity in the region

Rose Mary Roche

12 Nov 2022 8:00 AM

Kilkenny Arts Office and KCLR radio station have collaborated to co- produce a new 12 week show, The Arts Show on the station. The show will share and highlight arts and cultural activity in the region. It will profile and highlight professional practitioners and experiences across art forms and community projects, giving a voice to artists and creative activity across the county. 


It is hoped this in turn will broaden and diversify regional knowledge and potential audiences and will provide an opportunity to highlight the intrinsic value and significance of the arts to life in Kilkenny, as well as its economic and social benefits. 


Episode 1 of the new show debuted last Wednesday and featured topics including: The Future of Cinema, Local Visual Artists’ Minds, and a Musician’s Life.

The Future of Cinema segment recorded at the Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas last summer, featured actor Jeremy Irons and film producer David Puttnam chatting about the future of film and cinema. 

Next, Elizabeth Cope, a visual artist from Paulstown, discussed the importance of a live audience for an artist’s work.

The next segment profiled artist, Ramon Kassam, a visual artist in Thomastown, discussing his art and being an artist living and working in Kilkenny.

Finally, Podge McNamee of Ham Sandwich, an Irish indie rock band, chatted about their new album Magnify, and life as a musician. They also mentioned some Irish bands to look out for.

The Arts Show presented by Hugo Jellett is brought to audiences by the Kilkenny County Council Arts Office and Creative Ireland.

If you missed it, you can catch up on the first episode at: https://kclr96fm.com/episode-1-the-future-of-cinema-local-visual-artists-minds-and-a-musicians-life/?fbclid=IwAR0QNAvXlKfPeGBACXftbt4V2beXmSdW8F3nBR2TQ_CVptQrNh0M

 

