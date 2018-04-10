Strong demand for Kilkenny grazing and tillage - Joe Coogan

There was a lot of interest in both grazing and tillage rentals at a recent auction held at Ballycomey House, by auctioneer and valuer, Joe Coogan.

The auction is indicative of the market and Joe was at his professional best during proceedings. The grazing land bidding commenced at €250 and was eventually leased at €405 per acre.

The land is situated at Springhill, Jenkinstown, a few miles outside Kilkenny City.

The land was available to rent until the 1st December 2018. This land which is in permanent pasture can be used for grazing or tillage.

Not too far away, in Dunmore, Kilkenny, 22.5 acres currently in tillage was put up for rent.

Bidding for the property commenced at €200 per acre and was leased for €310 per acre per year for a 5 year lease.

According to Mr Coogan the reason for such strong demand for grazing and tillage is because of the long winter that has just occurred which has lead to scarcity of feed and he said he is available if other farmers need his services.