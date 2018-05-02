"Amazing" acquisition by Kilkenny firm Glanbia in California

It seemed to pass people by when it was announced last year, but Glanbia Plc made a very interesting acquisition last year in California.

Amazing Grass is the leading US brand of plant-based, whole-food powdered supplements and was created in 2002 to help people connect health, nutrition and the environment to lead more active lives through organic, plant-based nutrition.

It harvest and then dehydrates organic greens, the latest being kale.. All Amazing Grass products are plant-based, non-GMO, and made with real, whole-food ingredients.

According to its PR, Amazing Grass is designed for people who conveniently want to get the recommended daily servings of fruits and vegetables, cleanse and detoxify. It claims to help those with digestive issues, and/or are vegan or consuming a vegetarian diet.

Glanbia’s punt is already paying dividends.