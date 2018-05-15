BREAKING - Magnificent Kilkenny farm to be sold at auction

Rarely does 150 acres of good quality farm land in one parcel come up for sale in Kilkenny.

That's exactly what will happen when a farm at Mount Loftus, Goresbridge/Skeoughvosteen goes up for auction on Friday, June 1 at the Club House Hotel, Patrick Street, Kilkenny under the gavel of auctioneer, Ed Donohoe of Donohoe Town and Country, Kilkenny.

The guide price is between €1.5 and €1.6 million.



The lands at Mount Loftus are sited in one block but in four divisions.

Around 37 acres fronts on to the back road to Borris while the remaining lands front on to the Graignamanagh to Kilkenny Road.

The sale includes a traditional two storey farmhouse which was renovated in 1990 to provide for all modern conveniences.

The building was originally of stone and mortar construction, but has a plaster finish along with a slate roof, along with uPVC double glazed windows throughout.

The 150 acres is all laid out in grass, and laid out in one main block. The lands are good quality and well known fattening pasture, and comprise of the following:

Lot 1: Circa 37 acres at Mount Loftus, Goresbridge which is good quality grass land which was formerly part of the Mount Loftus House Estate.

These lands which are laid out in grass have some lovely mature trees and granite stone walls and may have potential to build subject to planning permission.

Lot 2: Three bedroom house and outbuildings on 90 acres at Pollagh, Skeoughvosteen.

The lands are all in grass, and are of excellent quality with some nice tree lined boundary fences.

Lot 3: Circa 9 acres at Pollagh, Skeoughvosteen - Good quality road side lands in two fields. The lands are all in grass fronting on to the Goresbridge to Graignamanagh Road.

Lot 4: Circa 14 acres at Pollagh, Skeoughvosteen. These lands are in three 3 divisions and are fronting on to the Goresbridge Graignamanagh Road as well. Auctioneer Ed Donohoe said there has been huge interest in the sale.