Ballykeefe Distillery is No 1 visitor attraction in kilkenny city on Trip Advisor

Ballykeefe Distillery is the hottest new tourist attraction in Kilkenny. The farm-distillery is now number one on Trip Advisor of Things to do in the city.

The team at Ballykeefe are getting rave reviews from everyone that visit and marketing manager there, Lynda Bolger explained in detail why she thinks the attraction is becoming so popular.

"It really is down to the personal touch, we wanted to not just focus on the distilling process, but to excite and enthuse our visitors with our very unique story that we have here in Ballykeefe, so as they feel that they are a part of our journey.

"We deliver the tour with passion, pride and personality, highlighting our farming and distilling processes and our blue print for the environment, all while making award winning whiskey Vodka & Gin.

You know there is an old saying; that people will always forget what you say, but they never forgot how you make them feel, and this alone is our ethos and why Ballykeefe Distillery takes the visitors experience to a whole new level. We didn’t just want to be just another visitors centre, we really wanted to be the centre of excellence & to transfer our passion to our guests," she said.

It is understandable why the team in Ballykeefe are delighted to be such a popular new attraction, as over 800,000 tourists came to Ireland to visit whiskey distilleries last year, and now that Kilkenny has its very own distillery, in the very birth place of Irish whiskey hopefully more will come.