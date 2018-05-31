Great bullock prices at Kilkenny mart

If this dry weather keeps up which of course is badly needed you may have some farmers wondering about the possibility of some rain in some fields.

We are hard to satisfy regarding this issue but it is only now that grounds in some parts of the county and country are drying out.

The silage operators are busy and it appears they will be in the coming months.

If there is one thing we discovered last winter and spring, it is that you will never have an over surplus of fodder.

Farmers will have to ask questions especially those with large herds of dairy cows whether they should reduce numbers of dry stock on the farm so as their milking herd will not suffer?

Many farmers who held onto calves will think twice about holding onto them this year and next as the present returns for these types of dairy influenced animals is small.

Cattle sale

Thursday’s cattle sale attracted smaller numbers with 1,000 been penned.

The best demand was for forward store and beef animals.

The heaviest animal in the sale was a Continental bullock which weighed 1,030 kilo and made €2,570 or €2.50 per kilo.

In the bullock section animals over 600 kilo average €2.20 per kilo.

In the 500 to 600 kilo section bullocks averaged in at €2.20 per kilo with €1390 been achieved for a Continental bullock weighing 515kilo.

The 400 to 500 kilo bullock averaged €2.35 per kilo with seven Friesians which weighed 475 kilo making €855 or €1.80 per kilo.

In the lighter bullock section the top price was for 5 Continentals which weighed 370 kilo and made €1,115 per head. The average price for this section was €2.30 per kilo.

This Thursday we hold a magnificent suckler sale of over 45 head of cows with calves at foot plus in calf animals a sale not to be missed.

In the heifer ring heavy and forward store heifers were in demand and ranged from €2.00 per kilo to €2.70 per kilo.

Top price was for a BB heifer which weighed 650 kilo and made €1,770.Average price was €2.40 per kilo.

Sheep sale

Monday’s sheep sale attracted 500 head with the drop in factory quotes reflecting on prices where lambs were reduced by €8 to €12 per head compared to last week.

The top call was €142 to €144 for lambs ranging from 51 to 55 kilo.

Hoggets were in short supply with a top price of €148 for 60 kilo.

Next week due to the June Bank Holiday our sheep sale will be held on Tuesday 5th June which also includes a calf and dairy sale.

Until next week be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.