Ballykeefe Distillery supports the amphitheatre located close to it

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre has announced a wonderful line-up for its summer series of concerts.

The legendary songwriter Paul Brady will headline this year’s programme in July, bringing his most-loved music spanning almost 50 years to the Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre stage.

Over the course of the season, Irish soprano and Kildare native Celine Byrne will serenade the audience with her velvety vocals, while energetic five-piece HamsandwicH make their welcome return to Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre.

One of Ireland’s rising stars, Monaghan’s Marty Mone, will make his debut appearance at the venue.

The Amphitheatre will play host to Hudson Taylor in late summer, before the astounding Jack L rounds off the season with his instantly recognisable sound.

Morgan Ging, the farmer who runs Ballykeefe Distillery explained why he is supporting the amphitheatre.

“It is vital to give back to the community and our main responsibility is to ensure that as we become an international brand here in Kilkenny, that we give support to those working in our communities voluntary,” he said.

“It helps us remember where we come from and to stay grounded. We have partnered with Ballykeefe's Amphitheatre and we are the main sponsors for the Amphitheatre for 2018. We share the same name and we are neighbours, so to it made 100% sense for us to get involved,” he said.