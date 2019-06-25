Submit your Kildalton College application now - deadline approaching

The deadline for submitting applications for Kildalton College Level 5 and Level 6 full-time courses is midnight, Sunday, 30 June, 2019.

Interested applicants are advised to submit their applications immediately. Full details of how to apply online can be found on the Apply Online webpage on the Teagasc website: https://www.teagasc. ie/education/going-to-college/ apply-online/

Individual agricultural colleges will assist applicants with any queries regarding the online application process.

In inviting applications for the Teagasc Level 5 and Level 6 full-time courses, Frank Murphy, Head of Teagasc Curriculum Development & Standards Unit, highlighted the need for a well-educated workforce to meet the changing needs of the land sector. He said: “Agricultural education should be a priority for farm families. Agriculture, horticulture, forestry and the equine industry has changed rapidly over the past decade. With the increasing use of technology the next generation will require more knowledge and skills to adapt to change and become competent farmers or land sector employees. Teagasc research highlights the very strong returns on investment to agricultural education, both to the individual farmer and the wider agri-food industry ‘’.

Economic growth is also opening up opportunities in other land sectors such as horticulture; with occupations in landscape and design, nursery stock production and retailing and sports turf management benefitting. The tightening labour supply will also provide improved employment opportunities in the equine and forestry sectors.

Teagasc’s suite of full-time agricultural courses has been substantially updated to meet the future needs of our graduates. Learners can now opt to complete a Level 6 Advanced Certificate programme which focuses on their chosen enterprise. Courses are delivered at:

Teagasc Kildalton College, Co Kilkenny

Teagasc Ballyhaise College, Co. Cavan

Teagasc Clonakilty College, Co Cork

Gurteen Agricultural College, Co. Tipperary

Mountbellew Agricultural College, Co. Galway

Salesian Agricultural College Pallaskenry, Co Limerick



Full-time Level 5 Horticulture Courses are offered at:

Teagasc College of Amenity Horticulture, Botanic Gardens, Dublin.

Teagasc Kildalton College, Co Kilkenny.



For horticultural courses, the online application closing date will extend to August 2019.

A Level 5 forestry course is offered at Teagasc Ballyhaise College, while equine courses, both Stud Management and Horsemanship, are offered at Kildalton College.

Advice and guidance on the application procedure is available by contacting the relevant college.

Full details of Teagasc courses can be obtained from www.teagasc.ie or from agricultural colleges.