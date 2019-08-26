Kilkenny farmers resume protest outside Grannagh beef factory

Farmers from Kilkenny have joined with others from the area to resume their protest outside a local beef factory as part of their campaign for higher prices.

The Dawn Meats factory at Grannagh, in South Kilkenny, is the target of a protest again today, just a few weeks after all protests were lifted across the country.

In July protests were mounted by members of the Beef Plan Movement, who were calling for a fair price for the beef animals they produce for factories. Those protests were halted to allow talks between farmers and producers.

However, yesterday evening (Sunday, August 25) several protests were put back outside factories. This time the Beef Plan Movement say they have not organised the unofficial protests and have no involvement with them as an organisation.

Talks between the beef industry and farmers were facilitated in recent weeks by Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed. This morning (Monday) a statement from Beef Plan Movement said the organisation would not be endorsing the outcome of those talks.

Last week Minister Creed said the talks had been successful and Teagasc was to conduct a review of how beef animals are priced.

This morning the Beef Plan Movement said Meat Industry Ireland, which represents processors, had not taken the steps necessary to "return fairness and transparency to the industry". The group wants what it calls "price controlling measures" to be addressed.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said today that it is very disappointing that protests have resumed at a small number of beef processing sites since yesterday afternoon.

"Peaceful protest is a right of all, but any disruption of normal processing activity which impacts businesses, staff and farmer suppliers is unacceptable and will only do further damage in an already difficult trading environment. Furthermore, the week ahead sees the commencement of a round of important processing plant inspections by a Chinese official delegation with a view to approving more beef plants for export to China. This is a positive for the entire sector, and any plant disruptions should not be turned into an 'own goal'."