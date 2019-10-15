Interested in rearing heifers or having your heifers reared off farm next Spring?

Teagasc will host an event on the farm of Liam Cassin, Sion Road, Kilkenny on Friday at 11am to discuss both sides of the equation - The experience of the dairy farmer having his heifer calves contract reared as well as the experience of the drystock farmer rearing the calves.

The event will deal with the structures that need to be put in place to establish a solid relationship. Gordon Peppard, Teagasc Farm Business Structures Specialist will be in attendance. This event is open to all farmers.