Kilkenny farmers need flexibility on slurry spreading - Aylward

Fianna Fáil TD for Kilkenny, Bobby Aylward, has said the slurry spreading deadline should be extended given the inclement weather in recent weeks. The final date for slurry spreading was Tuesday!

“An extension to the slurry spreading deadline is now needed due to poor weather conditions. The Minister for Agriculture needs to speak with his colleague, the Minister for Housing, Planning, and Local Government to extend the deadline to accommodate farmers who need additional time," he said.

“This deadline causes huge worry for farmers as it’s impossible to judge from year to year how suitable the land will be for spreading slurry. Farmers who feel under pressure may spread in a panic and that risks damaging the land.

“There needs to be some level of discretion. It’s important to remember that this sector have repeatedly been hindered by factors beyond their control.

“Brexit, the beef crisis, and falling prices are just a few of the challenges farmers have faced this year. The least the Minister can do is grant an extension to help farmers during this time,” concluded Deputy Aylward.