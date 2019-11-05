Kilkenny Forest Assets Roadshow - learn what your forest is worth

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Western Forestry Co-operative will bring the Value Your Forest Asset roadshow, to kilkkenny this week.

This important event will be held in the Newpark Hotel, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny on on Thursday at 8pm sharp.

The aim of this event is to increase farmers’ understanding of the value of their forest asset and how best to optimise returns.

IFA Farm Forestry Chair, Vincent Nally said that many farmers planted forestry due to the grants and forest premiums available, but have limited knowledge of the value of their forest as it matures.

The meeting will present the results of specially commissioned forest valuation research that will give farmers an insight into the value of their forest asset, as well as the timber value as the crop matures.

“There has been a significant increase in the demand for semi-mature forests in recent years.

It is vital that farmers understand the value of their forest so they can make the best decision for their farm business,” IFA Farm Forestry Chairperson, Vincent Nally said.

Marina Conway of the Western Forestry Co-operative said good forestry management will be a key focus of the meeting.

“I will be sharing examples of returns to farmers from harvests, as well as the key lessons we have learnt from managing harvesting operations in farm forests,” she said.

The IFA and Vincent Nally are encouraging farmers to attend the meeting to learn more about the value contained in farm forests.