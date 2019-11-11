A double-first for Forestry Services Ltd Kilkenny

Forestry Services Ltd (FSL) based in Cillin Hill, Kilkenny is the first private forestry company in Ireland to achieve dual certification in Forest Management.



The certification was from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and The Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) through an Independent Audit, from an esteemed Accreditation Body - Soil Association.

Andy Grundy from Soil Association said FSL had shown great commitment in embedding certification knowledge throughout their team.

“We congratulate them on successfully gaining both FSC and PEFC certification after undergoing the First Dual Certification Forest Audit in Ireland,” Mr Grundy said.



The Forest Stewardship Council and The Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification are Independent, non governmental, not-for-profit organisations established to promote Sustainable Forest Management globally.

William Merivale of PEFC Ireland said certification verified that a forest is managed sustainably and provides reassurance to the customer and full traceability that the timber has been sourced from a sustainably managed forest.



"The seal of approval and labelling of timber products to a standard that equally represented the three pillars of sustainability - social, environmental and economical, protecting our natural resources for future generations to enjoy,” he added.

The timber supply from the private sector is increasing and Jim Hurley from Euroforest Ireland Ltd said the roundwood from certified forests, with associated chain of custody certification attracted stronger market access and price.

“The differential between certified and non-certified roundwood price in the market will expand as the supply from the private sector increases,” he said.



Forestry Services Ltd General Manager Tadhg Dooley said it was a proud day for FSL. “Dual Certification of adherence to the Best International Standards and Systems in Forest Management and Timber Sales is a confidence boost for both our team and our clients,” Mr Dooley said.

Mechteld Schuller from Commercial Forestry Services Ltd said it was a privilege to work with FSL on this journey to dual certification.