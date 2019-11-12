O'Shea Farms Piltown going greener!
Major environmental commitment by flagship company
Solar panels for roof of O'Shea Farms building in Piltown
O'Shea Farms, Piltown has applied to Kilkenny County Council to fit 2,310 square metres of PV Solar Panel Array to the roof of an existing commercial building.
Works will include the construction of a proposed single storey unit, attached to the same commercial unit. The single storey unit shall house the battery storage system for the PV Panel system at Ardclone, Piltown.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on