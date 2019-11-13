Kilkenny man returns to scene of his greatest victory in 1959

Local man, Mick Kelly, who won an All Ireland ploughing championship in 1959 when the national event was held at Burnchurch, Danesfort returned to the site of that great success on Sunday for the annual Danesfort Ploughing Match.

The Rathclough man was joined by the director of the National Ploughing Association, Anna May McHugh.

The Kilkenny Rose of Tralee, Clodagh Cassin, from Dunbell, herself a keen ploughing enthusiast, was also there on a crisp November Sunday morning.

A total of 43 competitors took part on what was described as a fantastic site owned by Denis Gorey and the ploughing was top quality.

Results

Senior open: 1 Eamonn Treacy; 2 Larry Bergin; 3 John Cottrell.

National all-Ireland winning farmerette, Siobhan Darmody was also in action.

In the senior reversible class, reversible, Dan Donnelly was the winner from local man, Garry Ireland with Garry’s older brother, Brian in third place.

The Under 28 section was won by Jason Caulfield; three furrow standard, Sean O’Brien.

Intermediate class: 1 Sean Treacy, 2 Denis Dunne, 3 Shane Caulfield.

Vintage single furrow class: 1 Peter McDonald, 2 Oliver Power. Hydraulic 2 furrow: 1 Ray Clancy, 2 Paddy Doyle, 3 Tommy Kielty. Vintage Trailer class: 1 David Gratton N Ireland, 2 Pat Connolly. three furrow open:1 Noel Howley, 2 Jim Wickham, 3 James Murphy.