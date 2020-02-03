Joe Coogan gets 2020 off to a great start with strong Kilkenny land sale

Over €27,300 for 21 acres outside Castlecomer

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Auctioneer Joe Coogan, Castlecomer, Kilkenny

cres outside Castlecomer

The first land sale of 2020 in Kilkenny was a successful one for Castlecomer based auctioneer, Joe Coogan.

A large crowd descended on the auction room at Ballycomey House, Castlecomer for the sale of 21 acres, located four miles north of Castlecomer with good roadside frontage. Bidding was brisk and the land was sold in three individual lots.

A 2.443 Acre field was sold to a local dry stock farmer for €23,000 which made €9,441 per acre.

Lot 2: 7.280 acre field was sold to a  local dairy farmer for €70,000 which made €9,615 per acre.

Lot 3: 12 Acre field was sold to a local dairy farmer for €100,000 which made €8,333 per acre.

"There is a high demand for land at the moment for both sale and leasing," Mr Coogan said. 

If you are considering  selling or leasing, contact Joe Coogan Auctioneer for professional advice anytime  056 4440000 or  087 2579012.

 