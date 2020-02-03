Joe Coogan gets 2020 off to a great start with strong Kilkenny land sale

The first land sale of 2020 in Kilkenny was a successful one for Castlecomer based auctioneer, Joe Coogan.

A large crowd descended on the auction room at Ballycomey House, Castlecomer for the sale of 21 acres, located four miles north of Castlecomer with good roadside frontage. Bidding was brisk and the land was sold in three individual lots.

A 2.443 Acre field was sold to a local dry stock farmer for €23,000 which made €9,441 per acre.

Lot 2: 7.280 acre field was sold to a local dairy farmer for €70,000 which made €9,615 per acre.

Lot 3: 12 Acre field was sold to a local dairy farmer for €100,000 which made €8,333 per acre.

"There is a high demand for land at the moment for both sale and leasing," Mr Coogan said.

