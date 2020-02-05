Jim Mulhall is new head of IFA in Kilkenny
Kilkenny IFA has a new chairman
From left: James Murphy, Jim Mulhall and Tom Short at the Kilkenny IFA AGM on Monday night
Kilkenny IFA County Chairman, James Murphy from Inistioge has stepped down after three years of intense work on behalf of farmers in the county.
He handed over the reins of office to new chairman, Jim Mulhall from Danville, just outside the city, at the county AGM on Monday night in the Newpark Hotel.
Other officers elected: Vice chairman, Ger Woodcock, Cuffesgrange; county secretary: Eamon Sheehan, Cuffesgrange; county treasurer, Jim Fitzpatrick, Mullinavat and county PRO: Tom Prendergast, Thomastown.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on