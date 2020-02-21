Kilkenny land makes €13,000 an acre for Joe Coogan

A plot of around 14 acres of agricultural land in the north of the county made €180,000 at an auction on Friday at Joe Coogan’s Ballycomey House, Castlecomer.

This represents around €13,000 per acre, a great price for land and reflective of the upward price in recent times.

There was a large crowd present for the auction and bidding was brisk from the outset.

The land at Foulkscourt, Johnstown is presently in permanent pasture divided into a number of fields with laneway access to public road and to the mains water supply.

The land was eventually purchased by a Thurles based solicitor, Brian Hughes who was acting on behalf of a client.

It is understood the purchaser is living locally.

Mr Coogan was delighted with the price achieved.

“This is good pasture land and very much in demand,” he said.

“I believe that dairy farmers are pushing up the price of land and in the last number of auctions held at Ballycomey House, they have been to the fore.”

He said that unstable factory prices were not helping suckler farmers who are finding it hard to compete with other sectors in the industry.

“Still the price achieved at Johnstown and other places reflects the positive mood among farmers despite the doom and gloom over CAP and its future and the unacceptable slide in sheep numbers at marts in recent times,” he said.

Leased

The same day as the land sale, circa 34 acres of Agricultural land was leased for five years at €260 per acre. (No Entitlements or farm buildings were included).

The lands are situated at Foulkscourt Johnstown Co Kilkenny. The land was leased to a dairy farmer.