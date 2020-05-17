Irish farmers produce excellent food

The sun is shining as I write but there is a cool northern breeze which has started to effect grass growth and this morning I heard a report that water (even allowing for all we get) is getting scarce which could add more problems down the line for the agricultural industry.



Last week I flicked through a number of news channels to see what was happening further afield in this world of ours and I picked up a topic on CNN regarding climate change factory farming etc.

It suggested that many of the outbreaks of disease and viruses we are now experiencing emanate from animals or mammals and that are factory farmed.



I began thinking we here in Ireland have a wonderful advantage especially when it comes to producing animals and crops due to our predominantly perfect climate for grass and cereal production.



Farmers in this small country of ours produce excellent beef, lamb , milk, butter cheese and cereal which are all premium products and farmed in a safe environmental friendly manner which should achieve a premium prices but unfortunately does not.



Perhaps the governments around the world will eventually decide that production of quality safe food should take precedent over mass production.



Here in Kilkenny Mart we continue with our sales under government guidelines.

Monday’s sheep and dairy sale were based on a tender basis with Butcher lambs ranging from €110 to €135 per head with cull ewes peaking at €142.50 per head.



In our dairy sector fresh calved Friesian cows and heifers ranging from €1100 to €1550 per head.

Tuesday’s calf sales are also continuing with Friesian bulls ranging from €40 to €128 per head and continental bulls peaking at €345 with heifers to a top of €290. The traditional breeds AA and Hereford have seen bulls peak at €320 with heifers to €280.

Thursday’s cattle sale this week will once again be on a tender basis but farmers with animals to sell should contact us because last week a lot of potential purchases went home disappointed having been unable to secure animals due to the limited number numbers on offer.



It is possible that next week we will be conducting an on line auction so please keep in contact regarding changing developments.The mart number is 056-7721407.

Until next time please keep safe and good buying, good selling and good luck.