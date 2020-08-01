Kilkenny entries wanted - €9,000 Prize Fund for Ireland’s Foresters

A prize fund of €9,000 should encourage foresters to apply for the 33rd RDS Irish Forestry and Woodland Awards which are now accepting entries.



Prizes span the full range of possible forestry use, from small public amenities to large commercial operations, anyone with woodland is eligible to enter. In fact, you can even nominate friends and neighbours!



Dr Michael Carey of the RDS Committee of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said: “From the magnificent community woodland at Discovery Park, Castlecomer, with its great range of outdoor activities, to the inaugural Teagasc Farm Forestry Andrew O’Carroll, Rathcash, the awards reveal inspiring examples of the benefits and diversity of forestry in Ireland.



“The woodlands and forestry of Co. Kilkenny are some of the most productive and picturesque in the country, and we know that there are many great people in the area that we have yet to recognise but they need to apply first to have a chance to win.”



Award winners of each category: Production Forestry, Teagsac Farm Forestry and Community Woodlands, will be announced at the 2021 RDS Spring Awards which will take place in the RDS Concert Hall in April next year.

Focusing on sustainable, climate-smart agriculture, the RDS Spring Awards have gone from strength to strength in recent years, attracting over 250 attendees in 2019.

With the closing date of August 7 fast approaching the RDS is calling on farmers, landowners and community groups in Co. Kilkenny to enter now for their chance to share in the €9,000 prize fund. Application forms are available at www.rds.ie/springawards or via forestry@rds.ie or on 01 240 7215.