We hope the normality we knew will return to marts

As we start a new month and season we will look back and think that we hope never to experience what we had to endure this spring and summer.



It is possible that the freedom and openness we were familiar with will not happen for some time. It is noticeable in marts that the casual observer is no longer present and as I mentioned in last week’s article the mart, which was one of the main meeting places especially for the older generation of farmers, is no more.



We can only hope that normality as we knew it will gradual return but it is possible we will be living and working alongside Covid 19 for some time to come.

As and from last week everyone who is present in the mart needs to wear a face mask, which is proving difficult for auctioneers to recognise the bidder behind the mask and probably cap.

Indeed we are living in strange and difficult times.



Sheep Trade

On Monday it was good to see much better life in the sheep trade with every sector showing a recovery. Heavy lambs are in short supply and most of the 50 plus kilo animal is making between €115 to €128 per head compared to €98 to €112 per head in August 2019.

Factory types are ranging from €102 to €115 with an excellent demand for store lambs which sees this sector achieving prices from €75 to €92 per head. Cull ewes were also in demand with a top call of €131.The small number of breeding hoggets ranged from €170 to €217 per head.

Long may the good vibes in the sheep sector continue as it’s a sector that is long due a lift.



Cattle Sale

We are still selling calves on Mondays but numbers are small so please inform us if you have this type of animal to sell.

Thursdays cattle sale was a bigger affair with 900 on offer. Trade showed a slight reduction for plainer type cattle which is mainly due to the poorer ground conditions due to the large amount of rainfall.

Factories have also dropped quotes but personally I do not think beef animal numbers are over big so hopefully prices will steady. As I have often said before, supply and demand will always dictate prices.

On this Thursday we will be holding a special heifer sale in association with ICBF for heifers and cows eligible for the BDGP scheme.

Later in the month we will also be holding special sales for Sucklers Dairy and Weanlings so if you have animals in these categories you would like to sell please contact the office on 056 7721407.

Online Sales

Last week I was asked how many animals are sold online. Some people have viewed the animals beforehand and have gone home others even if they are in the mart will bid on the phone which leaves their identity private. About 15% to 20% of all animals sold through the ring are bought online so if we ever return to what was before all this normality online bidding is here to stay.

Until next time do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.