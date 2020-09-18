Sheep Week goes virtual for Teagasc

Teagasc is hosting a Virtual Sheep Week from 21 – 25 September to provide all the latest research and advice available to sheep producers around Ireland.



Full details of what is happening each day are available at www.teagasc.ie/virtualsheepweek.

Daily updates showcasing the on-going research and advisory work in the areas of grassland, genetic improvement, flock health, hill sheep, as well as information on environmental and policy issues will be provided on multiple online platforms.

Each day from 7pm to 8pm there will be a live webinar - Live@Athenry - focusing on the topic of the day.

Visit Teagasc Facebook or www.teagasc.ie/virtual sheepweek each evening to watch.

Each day is themed as follows:

Monday – Grassland Management

Tuesday – Genetics and Breeding

Wednesday – Hill sheep and store lambs

Thursday - Flock Health

Friday – Policy and Environment.



Professor Michael Diskin, Teagasc sheep enterprise leader, said: “The best technical information to assist sheep producers with their farming enterprise will be covered. We will look at how good grassland management can supply high quality digestible pastures to the grazing ewe and her lambs. We will explore how improving genetics can improve the performance of the animals in the flock.”

In addition to the one hour Live@Athenry online event each evening, there will be regular updates throughout each day on Teagasc Social Media channels. Follow the week’s activities with #VirtualSheepWeek on Teagasc social media channels – Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram to see the research outputs and the latest advice from the Teagasc sheep programme in Athenry.

This Virtual Sheep Week is highly relevant to all sheep producers.